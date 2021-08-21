UrduPoint.com

UK Records Another 37,314 Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:32 PM

Another 37,314 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,429,147, according to official figures released Saturday

The country also reported another 114 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 131,487. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, data from NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace showed that mass participation events can be conducted safely, but caution must still be taken around specific aspects of event participation, according to a statement from the British government.

The data, drawn from a range of the 37 trial events that have formed the Events Research Program over a four-month period, showed that case numbers were largely in line with or below community infection rates for the duration of the program, according to the statement.

