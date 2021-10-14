UK records highest daily corona-virus cases since mid-July

Another 42,766 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest number since mid-July, according to official figures released Wednesday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Another 42,766 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, the highest number since mid-July, according to official figures released Wednesday.

It brought the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 8,272,883.

The country also recorded another 136 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 138,080. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.There are currently 7,011 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The data came as an antibody has been found that has a "potent" neutralizing effect on multiple COVID variants.

Published in Cell Reports, the researchers said the antibody has "uncommon genetic and structural characteristics" that distinguish it from others.

According to the researchers, the antibody could be developed to protect people against a "broad range" of COVID variants.

More than 85 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 78 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.