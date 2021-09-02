UrduPoint.com

UK Records Highest Daily Coronavirus-related Death Toll Since March

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:07 PM

UK records highest daily coronavirus-related death toll since March

Britain reported another 207 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number of fatalities recorded in one day since 231 were recorded on March 9, according to official figures released Thursday

LONDON, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Britain reported another 207 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number of fatalities recorded in one day since 231 were recorded on March 9, according to official figures released Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 132,742. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Another 35,693 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,825,074, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The latest data came as vaccine passports could be needed for people to gain entry to nightclubs and large-scale events in Scotland.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said numbers of new infections are 80 percent higher than last week and five times higher than four weeks ago and described the situation as "extremely concerning."

