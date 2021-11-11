UrduPoint.com

UK Registers Nearly 40,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:36 PM

Britain on Thursday registered 39,329 new COVID-19 infections and 214 coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total loss of lives to 142,338 in the count, according to the latest official figures.

The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

While the infections have fallen by 14.7 percent over the last seven days, the number of deaths has increased by 1.4 percent.

There are currently 8,859 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The latest data came as a new report found COVID-19 antibodies increased across Britain except for Northern Ireland, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

