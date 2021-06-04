UK Regulator Approves Pfizer Jab For 12 To 15-year-olds
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:02 PM
Britain's medicines regulator said Friday the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is safe for adolescents aged 12 to 15 after a "rigorous review", following similar assessments in the EU and US
Londo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 )
"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk," said June Raine, head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.