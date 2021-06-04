UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Regulator Approves Pfizer Jab For 12 To 15-year-olds

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:02 PM

UK regulator approves Pfizer jab for 12 to 15-year-olds

Britain's medicines regulator said Friday the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is safe for adolescents aged 12 to 15 after a "rigorous review", following similar assessments in the EU and US

Londo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain's medicines regulator said Friday the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is safe for adolescents aged 12 to 15 after a "rigorous review", following similar assessments in the EU and US.

"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk," said June Raine, head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Related Topics

June

Recent Stories

Pujiang Innovation Forum a testament to UAE-China ..

5 minutes ago

Japan's household spending reaches record high on ..

3 minutes ago

Rain delays England-New Zealand 1st Test

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Medical University to reopen on June 7

3 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Export $15Bln Worth of Weapons in ..

6 minutes ago

Pompidou Centre to open space next to New York

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.