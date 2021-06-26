UrduPoint.com
UK Reports Another 15,810 Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:35 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) --:Britain has reported another 15,810 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,699,868, according to official figures released Friday.

The country also recorded another 18 coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,066. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

England's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has stayed the same at between 1.

2 and 1.4, latest estimates showed.

It means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people. When the figure is above one, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

More than 43.8 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine while more than 32 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.

