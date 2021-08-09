UK reports another 27,429 coronavirus cases

UrduPoint.com

Britain has reported another 27,429 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 6,069,362, according to official figures released Monday

The country also recorded another 39 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,320. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, the number of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment in England could reach almost 14 million by next autumn as a result of the backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to an analysis from the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Currently, this number is at a record high of 5.3 million, the latest figures showed.

Previously, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said this number could rise to 13 million in the coming months.

