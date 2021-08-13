UrduPoint.com

UK Reports Another 33,074 Corona-virus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 05:03 PM

UK reports another 33,074 corona-virus cases

Britain has reported another 33,074 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 6,179,506, according to official figures released Thursday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Britain has reported another 33,074 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 6,179,506, according to official figures released Thursday.

The country also recorded another 94 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 130,701. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Over 70 percent of young people aged 18 to 29 in England have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 32 percent have received both jabs, the latest figures showed.

The latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University showed that vaccines have saved around 84,600 lives as well as preventing 23.

4 million infections and 66,900 hospitalizations in England up to Aug. 6.

"It's fantastic that 7 in 10 young people in England have now received their first dose. The vaccines are already making a big difference for this age group and are building a wall of defence against COVID-19 which is allowing us to safely live with this virus," said Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

England lifted almost all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19. Nearly 90 percent of the adults in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than three quarters of adults have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

Related Topics

Russia China European Union Died Young Cambridge United States July All From Million

Recent Stories

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

12 minutes ago
 Pak sovereignty to be protected at all forums: min ..

Pak sovereignty to be protected at all forums: minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Kha ..

8 minutes ago
 Taliban Capture Logar Provincial Capital Just 31 M ..

Taliban Capture Logar Provincial Capital Just 31 Miles South of Kabul - Lawmaker

8 minutes ago
 ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to ..

ZHO, Abu Dhabi National Hotels Compass sign MoU to train People of Determination ..

26 minutes ago
 PHA BoD approves budget 2021-22 worth Rs 1020.444m ..

PHA BoD approves budget 2021-22 worth Rs 1020.444m

8 minutes ago
 Mongolia issues warning of venomous snakes

Mongolia issues warning of venomous snakes

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.