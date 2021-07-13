UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Reports Another 34,471 Corona-virus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:58 PM

UK reports another 34,471 corona-virus cases

Britain has reported another 34,471 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 5,155,243, according to official figures released Monday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Britain has reported another 34,471 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 5,155,243, according to official figures released Monday.

It is the sixth day in a row where the daily cases have been more than 30,000.

The country also recorded another six corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,431. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Earlier Monday, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that most COVID-19 restrictions in England will end on July 19 as part of the final step or Step Four of England's road-map out of the lock-down.

The detailed arrangement of Step Four includes: no more limits on social contact to allow people to gather in groups of any size; removing the "one meter-plus" rule in almost all settings, except for specific places such as airports; no capacity caps on large scale events; people are no longer required to work from home, etc.

Despite the easing which will see legal requirement to wear face masks in shops and on public transport being scrapped, the government will still recommend the use of face masks in crowded areas, according to Sky news.

More than 87 percent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 66 percent have received two doses, the latest official figures showed. Javid said that the government is now on track to offer every adult a dose of the vaccine by July 19.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

Related Topics

Russia China European Union Died United States July All From Government

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan app on cards to improve communication ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Makes All Efforts to Provide Aid to Donbas ..

2 minutes ago

UK gov't confirms lifting of most COVID-19 restric ..

2 minutes ago

UN rights council urges 'verifiable withdrawal' of ..

2 minutes ago

Canada's investment in building construction down ..

6 minutes ago

Final list of 399 Ulemas prepared for provincial g ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.