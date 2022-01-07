UK reports more than 190,000 daily corona-virus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Britain reported 194,747 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 13,835,334, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The country also reported a further 334 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 149,284, with 17,276 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

Meanwhile, an estimated one in 15 people in England had COVID in the week up to Dec. 31 last year, the equivalent to 3,270,800 people, the British Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.

The figure for the week ending Dec. 31 was up from 2.3 million in the week to Dec. 23. It marked the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

Earlier Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a cabinet meeting where he recommended sticking with England's Plan B, which includes work-from-home guidance and mandatory face masks in most public indoor venues.

The move came despite the record infection numbers and increasing pressure on hospitals, with several National Health Service (NHS) trusts declaring critical incidents.

The prime minister's official spokesman said there are more than 20 such incidents at the moment.

Also, people in England who test positive on a lateral flow device will no longer need a follow-up PCR to begin their isolation period if they do not have symptoms, the UK Health Security Agency has confirmed.

It's also been announced that pre-departure testing will no longer be required for travelers returning to Britain.

According to the new measures, arrivals will not have to isolate until they get a negative PCR test, but will instead have to take a lateral flow test at the end of day two after arriving.

If that is positive they will then have to take a confirmatory PCR test to help identify any new variants.

In Scotland, it was announced the corona-virus isolation period is to be reduced from 10 days to seven.

More than 90 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 60 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a corona-virus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.