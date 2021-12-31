UrduPoint.com

UK Reports Record Rise With More Than 180,000 Daily COVID Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 04:50 PM

Britain reported a new record increase of 183,037 corona-virus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 12,559,926, according to official figures released Wednesday

The country also reported a further 57 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 148,089.

Another 39,923 Omicron cases have been confirmed in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total Omicron cases found in the country to 210,122, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Wednesday.

The latest data showed that more than 90 percent of community COVID cases in England are now Omicron.

As it is now by far the dominant variant, the UKHSA said it would stop providing Omicron-specific daily updates from Dec.

31.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that up to 90 percent of people in intensive care with COVID are not boosted. He stressed the importance of booster jabs again on Wednesday, insisting this is the only way to enjoy the new year "sensibly and cautiously."More than 89 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 82 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 57 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a corona-virus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

