UK Reports Two More Cases Of Monkeypox

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2024 | 03:57 PM

Two new cases are among household contacts of the initial case, which involved an unidentified person who recently travelled to African countries where the virus has become an epidemic

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2024) Two more cases of Monkeypox have been identified less than a week after the first case was reported to the public, the UK authorities say.

These two new cases are among household contacts of the initial case, which involved an unidentified person who recently travelled to African countries where the virus has become an epidemic.

The UK Health Security Agency said that the two new patients are receiving specialized care at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.

The agency also stated that the risk to the general population remains low at this time.

Furthermore, it emphasized that efforts are underway in collaboration with partners, to identify all contacts of the cases and reach out to relevant individuals to mitigate the risk of further spread.

