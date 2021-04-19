UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Scientists Plan To Study Immune Response To Repeat COVID-19 Exposure - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

UK Scientists Plan to Study Immune Response to Repeat COVID-19 Exposure - Reports

UK scientists are planning to study how the immune system responds to being re-exposed to the coronavirus disease among recovered patients, Sky News reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) UK scientists are planning to study how the immune system responds to being re-exposed to the coronavirus disease among recovered patients, Sky news reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, the so-called human challenge trial will be conducted by the University of Oxford among people aged 18 to 30 who already had the disease. Participants will be re-exposed to the virus in a controlled environment and then quarantined for 17 days. Each participant will receive about 5,000 Pounds (almost $7,000).

The research aims to establish the dose of coronavirus that is necessary to trigger reinfection and what it means for developing an immune response against COVID-19.

The trial, funded by the Wellcome Trust foundation, may start this month if it receives ethics approval, the newspaper Mirror reports. It is expected to have two stages, with the first one involving 64 people. The second stage is expected to start during summer.

Related Topics

Oxford United Kingdom May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM is likely to address the nation today

4 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ reaches last-eight of NAS P ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,589 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

13 seconds ago

Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard film 'Annette' to op ..

16 seconds ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales up 21.70pc in 9 mon ..

18 seconds ago

Russia's RDIF, Hualan Biological Bacterin Agree to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.