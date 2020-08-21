UK state debt tops 2 trillion on virus support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

British government debt has exceeded 2 trillion for the first time following massive state borrowing as the coronavirus pandemic pushed the UK economy into a record recession, official data showed Friday

At the end of July, total accumulated debt hit �2.004 trillion ($2.61 trillion, 2.2 trillion Euros), the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

That equated to more than 100 percent of the country's annual gross domestic product, or total economic output, for the first time since 1961.

By comparison, Apple this week became the first US company to have a market valuation totalling $2 trillion (�1.5 trillion), boosted as it is seen as a key winner in the new post-coronavirus economy.

Compared with July 2019, UK debt increased by �227.6 billion, reflecting the huge increase in borrowing needed to tackle the pandemic.