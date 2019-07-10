UK to Invest Over $900Mln in Green Projects, Innovative Cancer Treatment - Press Release

The UK government and industrial partners will invest 720 million pounds (over $900 million) in innovative technologies designed to improve cancer treatment and cut greenhouse gas pollution, the cabinet said in a press release on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The UK government and industrial partners will invest 720 million Pounds (over $900 million ) in innovative technologies designed to improve cancer treatment and cut greenhouse gas pollution, the cabinet said in a press release on Wednesday.

The government pledged 220 million pounds in public investments, on top of nearly 500 million pounds in funding from the industry, as it moves to meet the needs of the ageing population and its commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"From tackling cancer and heart disease to improving transport and managing vital water resources, the UK Research Investment Fund will deliver 11 new world-leading-university facilities to support discovery and translation," UK Research and Innovation Chief Executive Mark Walport said, as quoted in the press release.

The money will be used to set up a state-of-the-art facility that will deal with cancer diagnoses, treatment and prevention, as well as develop light weight metals for vehicles, which will make them more energy efficient and result in less emissions.