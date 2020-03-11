Ukraine capital to close schools over coronavirus

Ukraine's capital Kiev announced Wednesday it was closing schools and universities until the end of March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Ukraine's capital Kiev announced Wednesday it was closing schools and universities until the end of March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We are introducing preventive measures in Kiev as of March 12," mayor Vitaly Klitschko said in a statement, adding classes would be suspended in schools and universities until the end of March.