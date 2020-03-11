UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Capital To Close Schools Over Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

Ukraine capital to close schools over coronavirus

Ukraine's capital Kiev announced Wednesday it was closing schools and universities until the end of March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Ukraine's capital Kiev announced Wednesday it was closing schools and universities until the end of March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We are introducing preventive measures in Kiev as of March 12," mayor Vitaly Klitschko said in a statement, adding classes would be suspended in schools and universities until the end of March.

Related Topics

Kiev March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

4 minutes ago

Entire nation pays tribute to Wing Commander Noman ..

21 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified ..

25 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Launches Infrastructure Fund With Vo ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Says Cabinet, Central Bank ..

25 minutes ago

School Heads Association meeting held in Sargodha

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.