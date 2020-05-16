Ukraine Confirms 528 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

The number of people who have contracted the new coronavirus infection in Ukraine has reached 17,858 as health authorities have confirmed 528 new cases over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday, as hopes are being voiced that the country has already reach the peak of the infections

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The number of people who have contracted the new coronavirus infection in Ukraine has reached 17,858 as health authorities have confirmed 528 new cases over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday, as hopes are being voiced that the country has already reach the peak of the infections.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian presidential office said that starting from May 18 the authorities will launch mass testings for antibodies to detect the coronavirus carriers. At the same time, the authorities believe that Ukraine has reached the peak of the epidemic because on Wednesday, the number of recoveries from the coronavirus exceeded the number of those infected for the first time.

"As of May 16 at 09:00 a.m. [06:00 GMT], there have been 17,858 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which 497 were fatal and 4,906 patients have recovered; 528 new cases were recorded within 24 hours," the ministry said in its daily update.

As many as 21 patients have died from the disease over the past 24 hours bringing the cumulative death toll to 497.

In the meantime, the number of COVID-19 cases among the Ukrainian armed forces personnel has increased by two to 38 over the past 24 hours, according to the military's press service. It added that two people had died and 75 had recovered.

Another four cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed in the ranks of the State Border Service of Ukraine over the past day and the total number of cases among the border guards increased to 32.