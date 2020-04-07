UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:53 PM

Ukraine COVID-19 death toll rises to 45 as total infection reach 14,62

The death toll from COVID-19 in Ukraine rose to 45 on Tuesday, as the confirmed cases reached 1,462, the country's health ministry said

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The death toll from COVID-19 in Ukraine rose to 45 on Tuesday, as the confirmed cases reached 1,462, the country's health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 143 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the last 24 hours.

According to Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko, COVID-19 infections in the country could peak on April 14.

Meanwhile, a group of experts under the Ministry of Health are studying the findings of China, Italy and France and will offer Ukrainian doctors new COVID-19 protocols in the coming days.

On March 25, Ukraine introduced emergency measures across the country through April 24 to contain the spread of the disease.

