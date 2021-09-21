UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Extends COVID-19 Quarantine Till Dec. 31

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:21 PM

The Ukrainian government has decided to extend the COVID-19-related quarantine regime till Dec. 31 amid surging cases, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

According to a statement on the ministry's website, Ukrainian authorities will soon introduce the "yellow level" of quarantine restrictions nationwide, the third-highest risk level in its four-grade system.

The anti-epidemic measures during the "yellow level" include a 50-percent occupancy rule for cinemas and other cultural institutions, as well as limits on the number of people in restaurants, fitness centers and gyms, the ministry said.

Ukraine, which imposed the COVID-19 quarantine for the first time in March 2020, has eased the restrictions this summer due to the improvement of epidemic situation.

As of Monday, a total of 2,350,646 COVID-19 cases and 54,919 deaths have been registered in Ukraine, while 2,231,417 patients have recovered, said the ministry.

According to the official data, more than 5.12 million Ukrainians have been fully vaccinated so far.

