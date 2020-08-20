Ukraine reports record rise in virus cases

Ukraine on Thursday reported a record daily increase in coronavirus infections, exceeding 2,000 new cases for the first time

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Ukraine on Thursday reported a record daily increase in coronavirus infections, exceeding 2,000 new cases for the first time.

Health authorities recorded 2,134 new infections in the past 24 hours, bringing Ukraine's total to 98,537.

Heath Minister Maksym Stepanov told a briefing that there had also been a record death toll of 40 deaths over the past day, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,184.

Cases have risen sharply in recent days in the ex-Soviet country, with the previous daily record of 1,967 cases reported on Wednesday.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly complained that people are ignoring social distancing and other safety rules after strict lockdown restrictions were eased in May and June.