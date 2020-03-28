(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Saturday that three more people died in the country as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to eight.

The latest update from the ministry on COVID-19 in Ukraine on Friday stated 310 confirmed cases, including five fatalities.

"According to the Public Health Center's data, as of 10 a.m. [08:00 GMT] March 28, there are 311 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, including eight lethal cases. Five patients have recovered, among them four adults and a child.

Over the past 24 hours, 93 new cases were recorded," the ministry's press service said on its website.

This past Wednesday, the Ukrainian cabinet declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 24 to slow down the spread of the infection.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Saturday, more than 600,000 cases were confirmed worldwide and more than 27,000 people died from complications caused by the coronavirus disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.