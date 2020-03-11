UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Cabinet Bans Public Events, Anti-Epidemic Products Export Over Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

The Ukrainian cabinet announced on Wednesday a three-week quarantine in local educational facilities, a ban on large-scale public events, and a ban on anti-epidemic products export until June 1 amid the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet announced on Wednesday a three-week quarantine in local educational facilities, a ban on large-scale public events, and a ban on anti-epidemic products export until June 1 amid the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

As of Tuesday, only one COVID-19 case was registered in the country.

"There are plans to introduce a three-week quarantine in educational facilities," the Ukrainian cabinet said in a statement, adding that large-scale events will be banned.

"On March 11, it was decided, at a meeting of the cabinet of ministers, to allocate 100 million hryvnias [$3,900] for the immediate purchasing of personal protective equipment for ministries, agencies and services, and state reserve replenishment. To implement this decision, anti-epidemic products export will be banned until June 1, to guarantee that the population has the needed protective equipment," the statement read on.

