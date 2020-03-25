UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Cabinet Declares State Of Emergency Until April 24 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Ukrainian cabinet decided on Wednesday to declare a state of emergency across the entire national territory until April 24 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet decided on Wednesday to declare a state of emergency across the entire national territory until April 24 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Quarantine will also be extended to April 24, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We are extending quarantine and imposing a state of emergency across the entire Ukrainian territory for 30 days, until April 24, 2020," Shmyhal said at a cabinet meeting, adding that the quarantine may be either extended or cut, if needed.

A state of emergency may envision intensified operations of all services, a ban on public events, restrictions on passenger transport, border closure, patrolling of potentially dangerous facilities, isolation and hospitalization of infected people and those who have been in contact with them, and large-scale disinfection measures,

