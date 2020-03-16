Ukrainian Health Ministry Confirms 2 New Coronavirus Cases After Travel Ban

Ukraine's Health Ministry announced on Monday two new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total to five with one fatality, after the ban on all air travel went into effect earlier in the day

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Ukraine's Health Ministry announced on Monday two new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total to five with one fatality, after the ban on all air travel went into effect earlier in the day.

"On March 16 in the Chernivtsi region, two women were confirmed to have COVID-19. The patients are isolated, their condition is stable," the ministry said in a statement.

Previously, two cases were detected in the Chernivtsi region in the country's west, bordering Romania and Moldova.

The one fatality was an older woman in the Zhytomyr region, about 80 miles west of Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy banned all entrance for foreigners beginning on Monday and suspended schools, universities and public events through April 3 to proactively prevent the virus from taking hold in the country.