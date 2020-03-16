UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Health Ministry Confirms 2 New Coronavirus Cases After Travel Ban

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:51 PM

Ukrainian Health Ministry Confirms 2 New Coronavirus Cases After Travel Ban

Ukraine's Health Ministry announced on Monday two new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total to five with one fatality, after the ban on all air travel went into effect earlier in the day

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Ukraine's Health Ministry announced on Monday two new coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total to five with one fatality, after the ban on all air travel went into effect earlier in the day.

"On March 16 in the Chernivtsi region, two women were confirmed to have COVID-19. The patients are isolated, their condition is stable," the ministry said in a statement.

Previously, two cases were detected in the Chernivtsi region in the country's west, bordering Romania and Moldova.

The one fatality was an older woman in the Zhytomyr region, about 80 miles west of Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy banned all entrance for foreigners beginning on Monday and suspended schools, universities and public events through April 3 to proactively prevent the virus from taking hold in the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Chernivtsi Zhytomyr Kiev Romania Moldova March April Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Presents Report on 96 Living Veterans of La ..

1 minute ago

No Decisions Yet on State of Emergency in Russia A ..

1 minute ago

Repatriation of stranded Umrah pilgrims within nex ..

2 minutes ago

China supports private enterprises in pork product ..

2 minutes ago

A statistical look at third week of HBL PSL 2020

2 minutes ago

Dubai, London enhance international cooperation

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.