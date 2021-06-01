UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Health Ministry Registers AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Produced In Italy

Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:59 PM

Ukrainian Health Ministry Registers AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Produced in Italy

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that it had registered the Italian version of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca in cooperation with the University of Oxford

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The Ukrainian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that it had registered the Italian version of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the UK-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca in cooperation with the University of Oxford.

"Yesterday, on May 31, the Ukrainian health ministry registered COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca for emergency medical use. It is a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and the Bristish-Swedish company AstraZeneca, which is produced in Italy and has the trade name AstraZeneca," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the country would receive some 705,000 doses of the vaccine before the end of the week through the international COVAX distribution mechanism.

The vaccine will be administered as a second dose to those who got the first injection 12 weeks ago.

Ukraine is already using the original vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and its versions produced in India and South Korea. Additionally, the country's portfolio also includes vaccines developed by Pfizer and China's Sinovac.

More than 1 million people have so far been vaccinated in Ukraine since the mass inoculation campaign was launched on February 24.

