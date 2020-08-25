UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's AstraZeneca Begins Human Trial Of COVID-19 Treatment Using Monoclonal Antibodies

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:14 PM

UK's AstraZeneca Begins Human Trial of COVID-19 Treatment Using Monoclonal Antibodies

UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that it had begun the human trial of a new treatment for COVID-19 using a combination of two monoclonal antibodies

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Tuesday that it had begun the human trial of a new treatment for COVID-19 using a combination of two monoclonal antibodies.

"The first participants have been dosed in a Phase I trial of AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in development for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19," the multinational giant said in a press release.

Up to 48 healthy people aged 18 to 55 years will take part in the first stage of the trial, aimed at evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic of the new treatment, the company added.

"This combination of antibodies, coupled to our proprietary half-life extension technology, has the potential to improve both the effectiveness and durability of use in addition to reducing the likelihood of viral resistance," Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said as quoted in the statement.

If the treatment is successful, AstraZeneca said it would then move into larger late-stage Phase II and Phase III trials to evaluate its efficacy as a potential preventative and treatment approach against COVID-19.

The scientific study is funded by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which is part of the US Department of Defense, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, attached to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Related Topics

Technology Company

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazl agreed to run movemen ..

28 minutes ago

PSRA fines school for violation

27 minutes ago

PHA planted 2.3 mln trees during two years

27 minutes ago

NCHD striving to empower people at grassroots leve ..

27 minutes ago

Auditor General of Pakistan to audit COVID related ..

27 minutes ago

Four projects of Higher Education worth trillion o ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.