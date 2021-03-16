UrduPoint.com
UK's Fleming Fund Assists Sindh Drug Control Administration To Monitor AMR

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

The UK aid funded Fleming Fund Programme, DAI Tuesday conducted a consultative session for the dissemination of findings from Drug Control Administration (DCA), Sindh Report on AMR and AMU

In line with the guidance of Sindh Health Department and the Drug Control Administration, an in-depth study was conducted for a comprehensive review of institutional, legal, regulatory, and technical aspects for assessing Antimicrobial Resistance and Antimicrobial Usage (AMR and AMU), said a press release.

The study reviewed the current capacities, gaps and provided recommendations to improve the existing gaps.� While addressing the participants Chief Drug Inspector Dr Muhammad Shoaib Ansari stated, "AMR is a huge problem. However, with the collaboration of the Fleming Fund we are hopeful that we will tackle AMR in Pakistan." Team Leader, DAI -Fleming Fund Dr Ayesha Rasheed thanked the drug authority for their collaboration.

Adnan Rizvi - Director DTL Sindh, during his address underscored, "The prescription monitoring mechanism need to have proper form whereas pharmacist or drug inspector should ensure prescription control and also guarantee no sale without prescription." The activity concluded with commitment by the participants to enhance surveillance and research to provide improved evidence-based strategies and required policies.

The major themes that emerged for an action plan was working towards a tailored solution for the country by harnessing the One Health approach, enhancing collaborative leverage upon new emerging technologies.

All the participants agreed, to have a coordinated effort that was target-driven, sustainable and built on a framework facilitating communication and governance would strengthen the fight against AMR and AMU in the country.

