Ulema role sought to make corona vaccination drive a success

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The second awareness session for ulema and prayer leaders about corona vaccination was held at the district health development centre here.

The health department sources said here Friday that the awareness session was held in connection with the second phase of 'Reach Every Door' vaccination campaign which will continue till the end of current month.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Kashif Mahmood, Health education Officer Shafique Ahmed Asif, a large number of ulema and prayer leaders attended the session.

CEO Health Dr Kashif Mahmood said that cooperation of ulema was imperative to make the 'Reach Every Door' campaign successful.

He also appealed to the ulema to sensitise the people about administering corona vaccination which is mandatory for safety from virus attack.