UrduPoint.com

Ulema Role Sought To Make Corona Vaccination Drive A Success

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:29 PM

Ulema role sought to make corona vaccination drive a success

The second awareness session for ulema and prayer leaders about corona vaccination was held at the district health development centre here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The second awareness session for ulema and prayer leaders about corona vaccination was held at the district health development centre here.

The health department sources said here Friday that the awareness session was held in connection with the second phase of 'Reach Every Door' vaccination campaign which will continue till the end of current month.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Kashif Mahmood, Health education Officer Shafique Ahmed Asif, a large number of ulema and prayer leaders attended the session.

CEO Health Dr Kashif Mahmood said that cooperation of ulema was imperative to make the 'Reach Every Door' campaign successful.

He also appealed to the ulema to sensitise the people about administering corona vaccination which is mandatory for safety from virus attack.

Related Topics

Attack Education Prayer From

Recent Stories

WHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Varian ..

WHO Has No Data on Deaths Linked to Omicron Variant - Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Belarus to Impose Sanctions Against Western States ..

Belarus to Impose Sanctions Against Western States in Next Few Days - Prime Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine urges NATO to reject Russian demand for 'g ..

Ukraine urges NATO to reject Russian demand for 'guarantees'

4 minutes ago
 Situation at Poland-Belarus Border Remains Tense - ..

Situation at Poland-Belarus Border Remains Tense - German Interior Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Negotiations in Vie ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Negotiations in Vienna on JCPOA Slow

4 minutes ago
 Most awaited rain to lash various parts of country ..

Most awaited rain to lash various parts of country during weekend; help subside ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.