UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ultrasound Treatment Does Not Really Help Heal Bone Fracture: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:27 PM

Ultrasound treatment does not really help heal bone fracture: Study

Low intensity ultrasound after surgical repair of a bone fracture, is a popular treatment to progress recovery, but it does not work, found a large international study led by researchers at McMaster University, Ontario, Canada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Low intensity ultrasound after surgical repair of a bone fracture, is a popular treatment to progress recovery, but it does not work, found a large international study led by researchers at McMaster University, Ontario, Canada.

In a clinical trial, the researchers showed no difference in the recovery time when using low intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) or a placebo device, for patients with a fractured tibia (shinbone).

Principal investigator Jason Busse said, "LIPUS is commonly used in North America to accelerate fracture healing -- generating about $250 million in sales a year - but there has been no clear evidence of benefit to support its use." The international research team conducted a randomized controlled trial of 501 patients at 43 academic trauma centers in North America who underwent surgical repair for a tibia (lower leg) fracture between 2008 and 2012, said the study published in the BMJ journal.

The patients were assigned 20-minute daily treatment with either a LIPUS or a placebo device which looked the same. Everyone involved, including the physicians, data collectors, data analysts and the patients were blind to which treatment was used.

Patients were followed until x-rays showed their fracture was healed, or for 12 months. There was no difference in time to functional recovery whether patients were treated with the active or placebo device.

There was also no difference in quality of life, return to work, leisure activities, or time to full weight-bearing. Co-principal investigator Mohit Bhandari, pointed out the importance of ensuring medical devices are supported by evidence.

"LIPUS was approved for fracture healing on the basis of small trials that had important limitations, and they focussed on radiographic healing instead of patient important outcomes," said Bhandari.

Related Topics

Canada Progress Same Ontario Million

Recent Stories

One-in-three women experience physical, sexual abu ..

2 minutes ago

National Financial Inclusion Strategy's implementa ..

2 minutes ago

2nd Al Dhafra Book Fair features the latest public ..

28 minutes ago

UNHCR Issues Urgent $10Mln Appeal for Victims of F ..

11 minutes ago

Accused shifted to Lahore for DNA involved in kill ..

11 minutes ago

Smartphone can help detect mental, physical stress ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.