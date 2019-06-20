Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU)Dr Muhammad Umer Thursday inaugurated a newly-cancer unit at Peads Department in Holy Family Hospital (HFH)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU)Dr Muhammad Umer Thursday inaugurated a newly-cancer unit at Peads Department in Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the unit would play a vital role in diagnosing the causes and symptoms of cancer in children all over the Punjab province.

He said that free of cost treatment, training of doctors ,nurses and research in the field of cancer in children would be carried out at the unit.

Medical Superintendent HFH Dr Muhammad Nasir and Dr Rai Asghar including other para medical staff were present on the occasion.

He said that PTI was giving special attention to upgrade health facilities at the allied hospitals