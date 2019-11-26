UN Health Agency Launches Campaign to Vaccinate 3.1Mln Iraqi Children Against Polio

A new polio vaccination campaign in Iraq seeks to inoculate 3.1 million Iraqi children under the age of five, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A new polio vaccination campaign in Iraq seeks to inoculate 3.1 million Iraqi children under the age of five, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"WHO supported the development of micro-plans to guide the vaccination team day by day, mobilized and trained 1300 supervisors and more than 13 000 vaccinators to carry out the campaign," the release said.

WHO is also paying all the vaccination costs, including transportation and other incentives, to ensure that all children are reached going door-to-door and at fixed centers stationed in health facilities, the release said.

The 3.1 million children targeted in the five-day campaign follow the vaccination of 2.6 million Iraqi children in the first phase of the effort last September, the release added.