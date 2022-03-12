UrduPoint.com

UN Says COVID-19 Worsened Socio-economic Situation Of Urban Poor In Africa

The socio-economic situation of the urban poor in Sub-Saharan Africa has worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged several economies across the region, the United Nations said in a joint report released on Friday

The UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the World Food Programme (WFP) said millions of people are facing acute food insecurity and malnutrition as a result of the pandemic.

Oumar Sylla, director of UN-Habitat Regional Office for Africa said with the number of Africa's urban population projected to increase to 1.5 billion by 2050.

Sylla said collaborations in policy design, implementation and assessments across governments and agencies that work on health and social welfare is ultimately necessary to enhance programming and address multiple dimensions of urban deprivations.

"Considering the current trends of urbanization that are largely driven by those migrating from the rural to the urban in search for economic opportunities and better access to services, food assistance programs must be augmented and tailored to meet the needs of the urban poor, many of whom have no access to formal social insurance systems," he added.

