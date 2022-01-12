UrduPoint.com

UN Suspends Tours To Truce Village Between Koreas Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

The United Nations Command (UNC) on Wednesday suspended the tour program to the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, scheduled for next Tuesday, amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases

"JSA Regular Visits and Orientations Temporarily Suspended," UNC said on Facebook.

Last week the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) confirmed record high 1,599 new COVID-19 cases among its staff. USFK-affiliated population total cases toll has reached 4,262.

USFK personnel is also prohibited from visiting Seoul and off-base facilities, such as indoor malls and gyms since Saturday, according to Yonhap.

The Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) was established after the Korean War in a village bordering two countries. The truce conference was held there for two years (1951-1953) between the UN and the opposing North Korean and Chinese armies. At present, the truce village of Panmunjom in the DMZ serves as a tourist sight and a meeting point for North and South Koreas.

