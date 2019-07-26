UN urges countries to invest in eliminating hepatitis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO), a United Nations agency, Friday called on countries to take advantage of recent reductions in the costs of diagnosing and treating viral hepatitis and scale up investments in disease elimination to save lives.

The call came ahead of World Hepatitis Day, which is observed on July 28.

A new study by WHO, published today in Lancet Global Health, has found that investing US $6 billion per year in eliminating hepatitis in 67 low- and middle-income countries would avert 4.5 million premature deaths by 2030, and more than 26 million deaths beyond that target date.

A total of US $58.7 billion is needed to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in these 67 countries by 2030. This means reducing new hepatitis infections by 90% and deaths by 65%.

"Today 80% of people living with hepatitis can't get the services they need to prevent, test for and treat the disease," WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

"On World Hepatitis Day, we're calling for bold political leadership, with investments to match. We call on all countries to integrate services for hepatitis into benefit packages as part of their journey towards universal health coverage." There are five types of viral hepatitis infections -- A, B, C, D and E.

Over 95 percent of deaths are caused by chronic hepatitis B and C infections, while hepatitis A and E rarely cause life-threatening illnesses.

Hepatitis D is an additional infection occurring in people living with hepatitis B.

By investing in diagnostic tests and medicines for treating hepatitis B and C now, countries can save lives and reduce costs related to long-term care of cirrhosis and liver cancer that result from untreated hepatitis, according to WHO.

By investing in diagnostic tests and medicines for treating hepatitis B and C now, countries can save lives and reduce costs related to long-term care of cirrhosis and liver cancer that result from untreated hepatitis, according to WHO.

Some countries are already taking action, according to WHO. The Government of Pakistan, it said, has been able to procure hepatitis C curative treatment at low prices. Providing curative treatment to all those currently diagnosed with hepatitis C could also reduce healthcare costs in Pakistan within three years. Meanwhile, Pakistan is faced with one of the highest new annual infection rates of hepatitis C virus and is launching a new infection control and injection safety plan on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day to stop transmission.

The Government of India, it noted, has announced that it will offer free testing and treatment for both hepatitis B and C, as part of its universal health coverage plan. This has been facilitated through the reduction in prices of medicines. In India, a hepatitis C cure costs less than US$40 and a year of hepatitis B treatment costs less than US$30. At these prices, hepatitis C cure will result in healthcare cost savings within three years.