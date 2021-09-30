UrduPoint.com

Un-vaccinated Persons To Face Suspension Of Facilities From Oct 1: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:04 PM

Un-vaccinated persons to face suspension of facilities from Oct 1: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshaad Ahmed said that the persons failed to get their vaccination dozes till September 30 would face suspension of various facilities from October 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshaad Ahmed said that the persons failed to get their vaccination dozes till September 30 would face suspension of various facilities from October 1.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, the commissioner said that government has decided to ensure vaccination of kids of over 12 years of age.

He said that special teams have been formed to ensure vaccination of schools across the division. He said that the kids of 12 to 18 years of age would be given Pfizer vaccine.

Dr Irshaad urged students of send their B-Form number at 1166 and get their vaccine doze from their school or nearby vaccination center. He said that every citizen must get their vaccination doze as early as possible in order to protect them from the deadly virus.

However, the commissioner has also directed officers concerned to achieve vaccination target.

Related Topics

Multan September October From Government

Recent Stories

WETEX, DSS see increasing turnout from Polish comp ..

WETEX, DSS see increasing turnout from Polish companies

7 minutes ago
 KP govt plans 11 new drinking water & sanitation p ..

KP govt plans 11 new drinking water & sanitation projects

3 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest 122 proclaimed offenders in tw ..

Kohat police arrest 122 proclaimed offenders in two weeks

3 minutes ago
 Gas Prices in Europe Break New Record of Over $1,1 ..

Gas Prices in Europe Break New Record of Over $1,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

3 minutes ago
 Eurozone unemployment falls again, to 7.5%

Eurozone unemployment falls again, to 7.5%

6 minutes ago
 Keep up climate pressure, UN chief tells youth

Keep up climate pressure, UN chief tells youth

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.