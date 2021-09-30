Un-vaccinated persons to face suspension of facilities from Oct 1: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshaad Ahmed said that the persons failed to get their vaccination dozes till September 30 would face suspension of various facilities from October 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshaad Ahmed said that the persons failed to get their vaccination dozes till September 30 would face suspension of various facilities from October 1.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, the commissioner said that government has decided to ensure vaccination of kids of over 12 years of age.

He said that special teams have been formed to ensure vaccination of schools across the division. He said that the kids of 12 to 18 years of age would be given Pfizer vaccine.

Dr Irshaad urged students of send their B-Form number at 1166 and get their vaccine doze from their school or nearby vaccination center. He said that every citizen must get their vaccination doze as early as possible in order to protect them from the deadly virus.

However, the commissioner has also directed officers concerned to achieve vaccination target.