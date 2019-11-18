Unani Tib seminar, free camp held at Tea House

A seminar was held at Multan Tea House on Monday to acknowledge the services of Unani Tib in treating patients against diseases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A seminar was held at Multan Tea House on Monday to acknowledge the services of Unani Tib in treating patients against diseases.

Speakers including noted hakeems from across the country, doctors and homoeopaethic doctors discussed kidney ailment, precautions and treatment.

Many Tabib or herbal doctors highlighted the importance of healthy lifestyle and shared their experiences for the guidance of participants.

Former vice chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan Prof Dr Hayat Muhammad Awan, Dr Syed Nisar Hussain Shah, Nayyar Irfan Sabir, Hakeem Khalid Mahmood, Hakeem Furqan Khan Durrani, Dr Amir Rasheed, Dr Ataur Rahman, Tayyab Taimur Nadeem, Hakeem Zafarullah Ambalvi, Hakeem Mumtaz Qureshi, Hakeem Yaqoob Athar, Dr Akbar Yahya, Hakeem Liaquat Ali, Hakeem Shahid, Hakeem Amir, Hakeem Kaleem Akhtar Mirza, Hakeem Mushtaq and civil society representatives spoke on the occasion.

A Unani Tib camp was also held where kidney patients were checked, medical tests were conducted and free herbal medicines were provided to them.