UNDP,TCCF join hands to increase awareness about COVID vaccination

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) have designed a Stop the Spread of COVID-19 project to increase awareness about Covid vaccinations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) have designed a Stop the Spread of COVID-19 project to increase awareness about Covid vaccinations.

The $20 million TCCF's global support under Stop the Spread initiative will work with nonprofit organizations in response to the pandemic, said a press release.

Commenting on the initiative, Saadia Madsbjerg, President of TCCF, said, "We are proud to use our resources to fund initiatives to help curb the spread of COVID-19 around the world, including this grant to support the important work of UNDP Pakistan".

The signing agreement for the project was announced at UNDP's Islamabad Head Quarters. Laura Sheridan, Programme Manager, Youth Empowerment Programme at UNDP said, "We have worked together with TCCF to design the project on international best practices. We are aiming to impact thousands of people by the end of this campaign to not just get vaccinated but also actively guide others to follow the NCOC registration process till the point citizens have their vaccination certificates.

" To reduce exposure of participants, the event was live streamed with leading behavioural change scientists, digital media specialists, journalists and health experts who participated in a discussion on how to meet the pandemics fast-changing landscape.

Stop The Spread project will involve training of youth volunteers facilitation of local hospitals to conduct mobile vaccination drives as well as coordination with the Government for vaccination registration drives for greater vaccine coverage in Pakistan, particularly in areas with little access to medical support.

Close to 3,000 young healthcare workers will be trained on effective vaccine administration and side effects management.

The project also includes distribution of personal protective equipment for health care workers and volunteers. It a will also engage at least 2 million people digitally with support from Google Ads and social media marketing for greater impact.