UrduPoint.com

UNDP,TCCF Join Hands To Increase Awareness About COVID Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:42 PM

UNDP,TCCF join hands to increase awareness about COVID vaccination

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) have designed a Stop the Spread of COVID-19 project to increase awareness about Covid vaccinations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) have designed a Stop the Spread of COVID-19 project to increase awareness about Covid vaccinations.

The $20 million TCCF's global support under Stop the Spread initiative will work with nonprofit organizations in response to the pandemic, said a press release.

Commenting on the initiative, Saadia Madsbjerg, President of TCCF, said, "We are proud to use our resources to fund initiatives to help curb the spread of COVID-19 around the world, including this grant to support the important work of UNDP Pakistan".

The signing agreement for the project was announced at UNDP's Islamabad Head Quarters. Laura Sheridan, Programme Manager, Youth Empowerment Programme at UNDP said, "We have worked together with TCCF to design the project on international best practices. We are aiming to impact thousands of people by the end of this campaign to not just get vaccinated but also actively guide others to follow the NCOC registration process till the point citizens have their vaccination certificates.

" To reduce exposure of participants, the event was live streamed with leading behavioural change scientists, digital media specialists, journalists and health experts who participated in a discussion on how to meet the pandemics fast-changing landscape.

Stop The Spread project will involve training of youth volunteers facilitation of local hospitals to conduct mobile vaccination drives as well as coordination with the Government for vaccination registration drives for greater vaccine coverage in Pakistan, particularly in areas with little access to medical support.

Close to 3,000 young healthcare workers will be trained on effective vaccine administration and side effects management.

The project also includes distribution of personal protective equipment for health care workers and volunteers. It a will also engage at least 2 million people digitally with support from Google Ads and social media marketing for greater impact.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Google Mobile Social Media Young Guide Undp Media Event From Government Agreement Best Million

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 squads announced

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 squads announced

2 minutes ago
 Turkey to Increase Defense Spending by Almost 30% ..

Turkey to Increase Defense Spending by Almost 30% in 2022 - Vice President

4 minutes ago
 Adele releases soul-stirring comeback single 'Easy ..

Adele releases soul-stirring comeback single 'Easy On Me'

4 minutes ago
 Russia urges restraint in crisis-hit Lebanon

Russia urges restraint in crisis-hit Lebanon

17 minutes ago
 Knife-Wielding Man Injures 2 People at Tokyo Railr ..

Knife-Wielding Man Injures 2 People at Tokyo Railroad Station - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Can Covid vaccine technology help make a better fl ..

Can Covid vaccine technology help make a better flu jab?

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.