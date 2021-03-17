UrduPoint.com
UNHCR Seeks US$ 924 Mln For Response To COVID-19 By 2021

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

UNHCR seeks US$ 924 mln for response to COVID-19 by 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is seeking US$ 924 million for the response to COVID-19 especially in poorer countries in which the majority of the forcibly displaced persons are being hosted in 2021.

According to document released by the UNHCR, it was seeking US$ 924 million for the response to COVID-19 of which over 50 per cent was mainstreamed into the annual budget.

"Some US$ 455 million is sought through the COVID-19 Supplementary Appeal, for activities in 2021 related to the exceptional socio-economic and protection impacts of COVID-19", said the document.

Out of total US$924 million, so far US$469 million has been mainstreamed into the 2021 Global Appeal while US$455 million are supplementary needs included in this appeal.

