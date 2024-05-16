Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal

Professor of Medicine Dr Ahmad Bilal has said unhealthy lifestyle, food habits and lack of physical activities are increasing hypertension and other diseases cases in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Professor of Medicine Dr Ahmad Bilal has said unhealthy lifestyle, food habits and lack of physical activities are increasing hypertension and other diseases cases in the country.

He was addressing a seminar held in connection with World Hypertension Day at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor UAF presided over the seminar, which followed an awareness walk also.

Dr. Ahmad Bilal said it was essential for people to adopt the habit of walking for at least twenty minutes a day.

He said that every person should take 10,000 steps in 24 hours so that their health improves. Now-a-days, android phones are also providing the facility of step counting that may be used for the purpose, he added.

He called for adopting the habit of early to rise and early to bed. He said that one teaspoon of salt for every person is enough for the whole day, but excessive consumption of salt causes all health problems.

He said that we should have breakfast by eight o'clock while lunch should be less than breakfast and dinner should be less than lunch.

He said that a man's waist should be 35 inches or less and a woman's waist should be 30 inches or less.

He expressed regret that the number of diabetes patients in Pakistan has increased rapidly.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that in this age of information technology, people are confined to their homes and avoid exercise in parks/playgrounds. Awareness should be raised regarding healthy activities so that they can play their full role in the development of the country by creating a healthy society.

He said that a healthy body is the guarantee of a sound mind, but the consumption of junk food and neglecting the aspect of nutrition are provoking diseases in the society.

He said that deliberate efforts are being made to promote sports activities and create awareness in the society in the university.

Dr. Jalal Arif said that the changing lifestyle is the main reason for increasing health budget. Along with health problems, the efforts should be made to promote positive attitudes in order to emerge a society of peace, and brotherhood, he added.