UNICEF In Cambodia Warns Of COVID-19 Impact On Youth's Mental Health

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Children and young people could feel the impact of COVID-19 on their mental health and well-being for many years to come, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Cambodia said in a press release on Tuesday.

UNICEF and its partners have run a COVID-19 Socio-economic Impact Assessment Study throughout the pandemic, tracking the wellbeing of Cambodians amongst many indicators, the release said.

It added that 45 percent of surveyed adolescents (aged from 15 to 19) said they were worried about their safety during the pandemic, and 16 percent of them said they felt more anxious or depressed since the crisis began.

In addition, a Joint education Needs Assessment was conducted by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, the Education Sector Working Group, and UNICEF after schools closed in 2020, surveying 15,000 Cambodians, including students, caregivers, educators and local authorities.

