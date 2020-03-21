UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Pakistan And WHO Deny Recent Claims Of Ice Cream And Cold Food Consumption Causing Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:02 PM

No information is better than misinformation. At a time like this, when tensions are high all around due to the increased outbreak of coronavirus, every piece of information that is circulated holds weightage. There’s complete chaos amongst people and some are using this for their own gain

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020) No information is better than misinformation. At a time like this, when tensions are high all around due to the increased outbreak of coronavirus, every piece of information that is circulated holds weightage. There’s complete chaos amongst people and some are using this for their own gain.
Recently, a random document with eight bullet points talking about the novel virus, its causes and possible prevention was floated on social media. That too with the UNICEF title. One of the points stated that cold food and ice cream are to be avoided as they may cause coronavirus. Many re-shared it on WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages, some even took to twitter – all without checking if it’s even true. And they are not to be blamed, especially at a time when confusion and panic surrounds us all.
With coronavirus on everyone’s minds, that piece of information was believed by most people.

Until, two global public health organisations, UNICEF Pakistan and World Health Organisation broke the silence by releasing a statement, falsifying these claims about ice cream and cold food. The UNICEF Pakistan posted the same image with fake written in bold red and it was captioned ‘beware of misinformation’ – that caught everyone’s attention and ours too.

In a time of global pandemic, with digital media as one of the biggest sources of information, ensuring what is correct and what is not is already difficult so why make matters worse by spreading baseless facts? This incident is nothing but a learning lesson that everything you see is not believable and only share news after it has undergone thorough fact checking.

