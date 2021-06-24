UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Provides Health Facilities To 1.75 Mln People

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:39 PM

Over 1.75 million people in the country had been provided primary healthcare facilities , including 285,988 people during last month in collaboration with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Over 1.75 million people in the country had been provided Primary healthcare facilities , including 285,988 people during last month in collaboration with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

According to UNICEF Humanitarian Situation Report for May 2021, around 58,939 children were admitted for treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) including 12,906 children admitted during the reporting period.

Through UNICEF support, as many as 330,768 parents, caregivers, children and individuals had been reached with psychosocial support through trained social workforce, including 106,238 during the last month, the report said.

The UNICEF support health facilities were reached to 1,387,713 people (158,915 new) with hand washing behavior change programme.

As many as 49.9 million people reached (over 2.37 million new) with messages on COVID-19 prevention and on access to services through UNICEF support, the reported added.

