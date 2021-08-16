UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Says Over 6Mln COVID-19 Vaccines Delivered to Pakistan Over Last 7 Days

More than 6 million vaccines arrived in Pakistan over the last week, but more will be needed in South Asian region, where only 7.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, the UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) More than 6 million vaccines arrived in Pakistan over the last week, but more will be needed in South Asian region, where only 7.2% of the population are fully vaccinated, the UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday.

"6 million more reasons to be hopeful. Over the last week, more than 6 million #COVID19 vaccines have arrived in #Pakistan. A huge stride for #VaccineEquity. But more are needed in South Asia, where just 7.2% are fully vaccinated. We urge other countries to #DonateDosesNow," UNICEF wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan's vaccination campaign had a rough start earlier this year due to lack of supply and skepticism about vaccines, which resulted in a vaccination rate of about 5.

52% of its entire population.

The country's national vaccination campaign has primarily relied on Chinese vaccines and allocations from WHO-backed COVAX sharing mechanism.

There have been over 1 million infections and 24,478 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

The COVAX Facility is a global initiative overseen by GAVI alliance and responsible for developing, producing, and distributing COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines worldwide. Its portfolio consists of eleven vaccines and vaccine candidates, including AstraZeneca/Oxford, Novavax, and Pfizer-BioNTech.

