UNICEF To Support Libyan Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:38 PM

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday said it will support Libya's newly-launched "exceptional" vaccination campaign against COVID-19

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday said it will support Libya's newly-launched "exceptional" vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

"To ensure safe and quality vaccines through the provision of required supplies, UNICEF will support the campaign through the provision of cold chain equipment which includes cold boxes and vaccine carriers, quality monitoring devices, first aid kits and personal protective equipment," UNICEF said in a statement.

UNICEF also said it will raise public awareness of the importance of vaccination and improve vaccine uptake by dispelling rumors, managing infodemics, and building community trust.

Moreover, UNICEF will promote key preventive measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing.

"I am hopeful that these vaccines will quickly protect healthcare and social workers on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, as well as teachers, high-risk and vulnerable people all over the country," said Cristina Brugiolo, UNICEF Deputy Special Representative.

Libyan Minister of Health Ali Zanati on Wednesday opened the largest COVID-19 vaccination center in the capital Tripoli, which was founded inside a sports complex and contains some 60 vaccination stations.The government recently launched an "exceptional" vaccination campaign against COVID-19, where people above the age of 18, whether Libyans or foreigners, can go to temporary vaccination centers for inoculation.

According to the National Center for Disease Control, Libya's latest COVID-19 caseload tops 274,000, with 3,811 deaths.

