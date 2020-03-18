United Arab Emirates (UAE) announces 15 new COVID-19 cases, 113 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Wednesday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 113, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Wednesday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 113, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement.

The ministry said all the patients are in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

As of Wednesday, 26 people have made full recovery from the coronavirus, the ministry said.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

On Feb. 2 and March 12, the UAE iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company headquarters in Abu Dhabi, were lit up twice in the colors of China's national flag in solidarity with its fight against the coronavirus.