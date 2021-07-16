UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

United States And Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Improve Diabetes Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:07 PM

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is partnering with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve diabetes treatment

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2021) The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is partnering with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve diabetes treatment. By installing a case-based information management system – called the D-Talk Electronic Medical Records system - at 20 health facilities across the province, they will revolutionize the case management of diabetic patients and improve the availability of insulin at provincial health facilities.

“USAID is committed to extending all possible support to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for sustainable public health systems in the province,” said Dr. Enilda Martin, Director of USAID/Pakistan’s Office of Health, Population and Nutrition.

“If we want Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to progress and health services to be on par with the developed world, digitization is the key,” said KP Secretary of Health, Mr.

Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah. “Digitizing and having a dedicated management information system for various functions in the department is the way towards e-governance and effective patient management in the future.”

The U.S. government support will also include an Asset Management Information System to automate the inventory at health facilities and thereby manage resources more effectively, reducing the waste of expensive equipment and assets to streamline health management in the province.

Additionally, USAID has partnered with the Government of Pakistan’s health and disaster management authorities in their COVID-19 pandemic response to strengthen district-level monitoring and rapid response teams, expand testing, provide ventilators, and train health workers across COVID-19 related service delivery systems. This partnership encourages citizens to have confidence in the public health system and seek care in local health facilities.

