UrduPoint.com

United States Donates Almost 10 Million Additional Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 04:34 PM

United States Donates Almost 10 Million Additional Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakistan

The United States is shipping an additional 9.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021) The United States is shipping an additional 9.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan. This donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government to the Pakistani people to more than 25 million.

These Pfizer vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic. At the virtual Global COVID-19 Summit held on the margins of the UN General Assembly in September, President Biden announced the United States will provide an additional 500 million Pfizer vaccines to low and lower-middle income countries around the globe, with shipments starting in January 2022.

“The United States is proud to partner with Pakistan to get effective, life-saving Pfizer vaccinations into the arms of Pakistanis, and Pakistan has done a great job of distributing our donated vaccines,” said U.

S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler. “This donation comes just in time for young Pakistanis over age 12 to get their first jabs. Please get vaccinated and take a selfie using one of our “I Got Vaccinated” photo booth frames. You can find them at the Mass Vaccination Clinic in F-9 and at several of our Lincoln Corners. And be sure to tag @usembislamabad when you take your selfie!”

The United States has also delivered $63 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has worked together with Pakistan to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, and support frontline healthcare workers.

The United States is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccines access.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Job Lincoln Young United States January September Government Million P

Recent Stories

South Korea Extends Social Distancing Measures Unt ..

South Korea Extends Social Distancing Measures Until November - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

19 minutes ago
 Next Meeting of CIS Heads of State Scheduled for O ..

Next Meeting of CIS Heads of State Scheduled for October 14, 2022 in Nur-Sultan

19 minutes ago
 Deadly blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's K ..

Deadly blasts hit Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar

19 minutes ago
 Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) ceremonies held in Multan, ..

Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) ceremonies held in Multan, Muzaffargarh

19 minutes ago
 DMC Korangi launches plantation campaign

DMC Korangi launches plantation campaign

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.