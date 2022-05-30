UrduPoint.com

Universal Healthcare Act To Become Law In Three Days : Jhagra

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 04:54 PM

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtuhnkhwa will become one the first province of the country to pass Universal Healthcare Act from the provincial assembly which was already approved from the cabinet

Talking to media at KP provincial assembly, he said that Sehat Card Plus will become part of law and no other government would be able to discontinue it in the future.

He said that Universal Healthcare Act would be tabled in KP Assembly today which would become law within three days. He said that universal health insurance to every citizen of the province was practical step towards welfare state as per the vision of chairman PTI, Imran Khan.

