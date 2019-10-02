UrduPoint.com
University Of Health Sciences (UHS) To Organize Int'l Dental Conference On Oct 3

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:27 PM

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) is organizing the 1st International Dental Conference titled 'Collaborate Innovate, Cure' at Expo Centre here on October 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):The University of Health Sciences (UHS) is organizing the 1st International Dental Conference titled 'Collaborate Innovate, Cure' at Expo Centre here on October 3.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate the conference.

The UHS is organizing the three-day conference in collaboration with public and private sectors dental institutions of the Punjab.

Noted dental experts from around the world including Dr. Andrew Edwards (UK), Dr. Nader Hamdan (Canada), Dr. Thantrira Prontaveetus (Thailand), Dr. Jayanie Weeratna (Sri Lanka), Prof. Senem Ozer (Turkey), Prof. Jagjit Singh Dhaliwal (Brunei Darulusalam), Dr. Ansa Akram (UK), Prof. Torun Ozer (Turkey), Dr. Mohammad Abdel Majeed Abualhaj (Jordan), Dr. Ghassan Habash (Palestine), Dr. Hytham Abdelaziz (Egypt), Dr. Mostafa Nabil (Egypt), Prof. Sadullah Uctasli (Turkey), Dr. Abdel Rahman Tawfik Ali (Egypt), Eduardo Meurer (Brazil), Dr. Hebah Abdulkarim O Faden (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Ala Ersheidat (Jordan), Prof.

Sibel Elif Gultekin (Turkey) and Prof. Dr. Shemin Lu (China) will deliver lecture on dental diseases.

Five plenary sessions, 25 oral presentations, 56 poster presentations will be held in the conference. More than 100 dental art and table clinic displays by students and faculty members would be the features of the conference.

Several memorandums of understanding (MoU) will be signed during the conference by the UHS with top medical and research institutions of the world including Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, Science Bridge, Spain, Achucarro Center for Neuroscience, Spain, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, University of Brunei Darulusalam and Xi'an Jiaotong University, China.

A dental exhibition comprising more than 80 stalls by dental material manufactures and dental institutes will also be the part of conference.

There will also be live-streamed surgery workshops (maxillofacial and periodontal) on complex dental disease non-affording patients.

