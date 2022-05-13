UrduPoint.com

Unknown Fever In North Korea Appears To Be COVID-19 - Infectious Disease Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Unknown Fever in North Korea Appears to Be COVID-19 - Infectious Disease Expert

The unknown fever that infected some 350,000 people in North Korea is likely to be the coronavirus disease, Sergey Voznesensky, Associate Professor at the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Moscow-based RUDN University told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The unknown fever that infected some 350,000 people in North Korea is likely to be the coronavirus disease, Sergey Voznesensky, Associate Professor at the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Moscow-based RUDN University told Sputnik on Friday.

"The probability of this being some new, previously unknown to science viral respiratory disease � I wouldn't put any big bet on this hypothesis. Once again, with a high degree of probability, it is more likely to be coronavirus infection," Voznesensky said.

Fever is a typical indicator of infectious diseases, which usually spread across vast numbers of population, the expert said. If the infection hit more than 300,000 people, it can be said with a certain degree of certainty that it is airborne, likely a viral respiratory disease, Voznesensky noted.

Earlier in the day, the state-run Korean Central news Agency reported that the country is suffering an outbreak of fever, which has impacted 350,000 people since April. Over 162,000 patients have reportedly been treated so far.

On Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting with senior government officials to discuss the response measures after the first case of Omicron was registered in Pyongyang on May 8. Kim ordered a strict nationwide lockdown and mobilization of epidemic prevention system.

